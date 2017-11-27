Aisi Deewangi's Tejaswani draws inspiration from Deepika's Ramleela avatar

Zee TV’s popular fiction drama, Aisi Deewangi has been entertaining its viewers thoroughly with the unpredictable twists and turns in the storyline.

While the entire Rathore family is still mourning the death of their beloved Dharam Singh Rathore (Rasik Dave), the show has seen a major plot twist. To the entire family’s surprise, Dharam Singh Rathore’s lawyer reveals that the deceased head of the Rathore family has named Tejaswani Rathore (Jyoti Sharma) as the heir to the family’s wealth and business. This doesn’t essentially go down too well with the entire family.

Talking about the shift in the behaviour of her character, Jyoti Sharma said, “Honestly, Tejaswini does not want to take charge of all the money and property but she has no choice. It was a little difficult to adjust to this aspect of Tejaswini’s character. I was really inspired by Deepika Padukone’s role in Goliyon Ki Rasleela...Ramleela. I watched the movie a couple of times to observe her characteristics and understand this role. I hope I do justice to Tejaswini’s new role as Dharam Singh’s heir in Aisi Deewangi and I hope that the audience appreciate this side of me.”

How will Jyoti fare as the unlikely heir of the Rathore family’s businesses? Will she be able to maintain Dharam Singh Rathore’s legacy and prove herself worthy?