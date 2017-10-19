Actors are said to be creative people and they are always keen on exploring new ideas!

We often come across many actors who are quite inclined towards sports but they hardly get time for it out of their busy hectic schedule.

To give wings to their passion, tinsel town buddies Ajay Chaudhary and Nivaan Sen are coming up with an interesting idea soon!

Wondering what the whole idea is going to be about? Read on –

Ajay and Nivaan have joined hands together for a celebrity cricket tournament m kbasically for the actors who are passionate towards cricket. They will be organizing it around the world including India, UK, USA, Australia and many more countries. It will allow the celebrities to keep their passion for Cricket alive.

Tellychakkar spoke to Ajay and Nivaan about the whole concept –

Ajay told us, “Nivaan and I are doing these events together for overseas and India. People are crazy about cricket, from TV to film stars. So we are coming up with a combination of all this with real cricket. We are promoting it everywhere. We are trying to get all the celebrities together and have finalized new places already. It’s a new thing for everyone. We are hoping for the best.”

Nivaan told us, “our main target behind organizing the events is the passion towards cricket in the industry. Our priority is to keep the passion for cricket alive among the actors. This is going to be our main priority right now and we are getting very positive response from all the actor crickets from the industry.”

All the best Ajay and Nivaan.