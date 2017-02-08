Ajay Arya to enter Sony TV’s Beyhadh

Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh is in news since yesterday for all the wrong reasons.

The set of this Cinevistaas’ show caught fire injuring the leads Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani (Read here: link).

In the midst of this shocking incident, we have learnt about TV actor Ajay Arya being roped in for the project (which is of course a good news).

Ajay, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja, will portray the character of a cop in the soap. His entry will open windows to lot of suspense.

The actor has begun shooting and his entry is expected to air in days to come.

When we contacted Ajay, he shared, “I am a fan of

Beyhadh and I am glad to be part of it now. My character is very interesting and it will add drama in the wedding sequence of Arjun (Kushal) and Maya (Jennifer Winget).”

We wish Ajay all the very best!