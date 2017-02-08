Hot Downloads

News

Ajay Arya to enter Sony TV’s Beyhadh

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2017 06:30 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh is in news since yesterday for all the wrong reasons.

The set of this Cinevistaas’ show caught fire injuring the leads Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani (Read here: link).

In the midst of this shocking incident, we have learnt about TV actor Ajay Arya being roped in for the project (which is of course a good news).

Ajay, who was last seen in Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja, will portray the character of a cop in the soap. His entry will open windows to lot of suspense.

The actor has begun shooting and his entry is expected to air in days to come.

When we contacted Ajay, he shared, “I am a fan of  

Beyhadh and I am glad to be part of it now. My character is very interesting and it will add drama in the wedding sequence of Arjun (Kushal) and Maya (Jennifer Winget).”

We wish Ajay all the very best!

