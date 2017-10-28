Four Lions’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz which airs on Star Plus now gears up for some interesting twists in tale.

In the ongoing episodes of the daily, the Oberois are on a mission to stop Gauri’s (Shrenu Parekh) marriage with Ajay and the team has disguised themselves in different looks to accomplish their mission.

Now we hear that, the viewers are set to witness some interesting sequences ahead wherein the truth of the Oberois will get revealed.

Our source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes of the daily, Ajay will get to see Anika’s (Surbhi Chandana) wig coming out accidently and then hewill question Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) about his real identity. Eventually, the Oberois will admit their real motive behind donning disguised looks. The revelation will leave Ajay furious.”

Further, the Oberoi brothers will indulge into a fight with Ajay.

Will Omkara and Gauri reunite? Only time will tell.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

Keep reading this space for more updates.