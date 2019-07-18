Ajaz Khan ARRESTED for posting a video promoting VIOLENCE

MUMBAI: It seems like controversy is Ajaz Khan’s biggest fan!



The actor has yet again landed himself in trouble.



A few days ago, Ajaz posted a video on Twitter as a reply to Payal Rohatgi’s video expressing her religious and political views.



Ajaz’s video received a lot of flak from the audience. People on social media found the video inappropriate, as it had content that allegedly promotes violence.



On 12th July 2019, a written application was filed by a local Mumbaikar against the actor as his video allegedly disturbs peace and harmony. After six days, Mumbai Police have taken a step and worked on the complaint. They have arrested Ajaz from his residence.



Check the application written for Mumbai Police.



Check the Press Note by Cyber Crime Police Station

Check the tweet below:

