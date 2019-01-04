News

Ajoy Chakraborty in &TV’s Main Bhi Ardhangini

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
04 Jan 2019

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of updating you about &TV’s new offering Main Bhi Ardhangini.

We exclusively reported about Anjali Priya and Deepshika Nagpal having prominent roles in the show (read here: Deepshikha Nagpal in &TV’s next).

We also reported about Pratibha Goregaokar and Diksha Dhami being roped in for the show (read here: Pratibha Goregaonkar and Diksha Dhami in Mai Bhi Ardhangini).

The latest update is that Ajoy Chakraborty will be seen in the show as Madhav’s (Avinash Sachdeva) father.

We tried to contact Ajoy, but he remained unavailable for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

