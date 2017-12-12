Akangsha Rawat gets real about her spirituality

With a few obvious exceptions, we don't hear a lot about celebrities' religious faith. The entertainment industry is notorious for greed, promiscuity and other scandalous behaviour; creating an environment that doesn't exactly promote spirituality.

Aptly speaking, people function on circumstantial fate and beliefs and one can say that the industry is not friendly to people of faith.

Though there is a sundry of industry folks who fit into this sect, there are many exceptions. TV actress Akangsha Rawat, is one person who has religion as her priority and of course her fans and career. The actress recently posted a Facebook post which made us wonder who in today’s DNA age believes in such things?!

Take a look at the post below –

When asked more about finding a connect to spirituality in this way, Akangsha said, “Nature always gives us signs, shows us that it is ready to assist us with love. We just need to be receptive to such signs. Whenever I am low and bogged down, I see hearts around me and I feel it's God's or nature’s way to show me that it is there for me. I really wish that as humans, instead of exploiting nature and damaging it, we could respond to it with love.

"This is not the first time this has happened, I have cut vegetables and have seen heart formations too. In fact once, I went swimming and was feeling low. At that time too I found a floater which coincidentally had a heart engraved on it.

"My latest experience was on my recent trip to Uttarakhand. I was contemplating circumstances in my life, recent issues and all of it made me feel unhappy until I looked up in the sky and saw an ‘OM’ posed by the clouds.”

We wish you the best of happiness in life Akangsha!