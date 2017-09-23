Television's recent Devi Parvati, Akanksha Puri is being adored by the mass. Once a calendar girl is now a deity, Puri has convinced the audience with her acting abilities.

Akanksha who is currently seen in Contiloe Production's Vighnaharta Ganesh, is a theist in reality. So the nine day celebration of Navratri is special for the lady. And no, it’s not the affect of her mythological show.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Akanksha is observing a nine day fast on the occasion of Navratri. Despite her hectic schedule, the actor is fasting, though not a strict one.

"Yes I'm following my nine day fast. But due to the shooting schedule, I'm not following it strictly. I have one meal at the night. Otherwise, I would have followed a strict one."

(Also Read: Parvati trains Ganesha to be the prathampujya in Vighnaharta Ganesh)

Talking to TellyChakkar.com, the actor hailing from Indore revealed much about her religious side. Puri said, "I come from a very religious family. Irrespective of any festival, I always do my daily Pooja and then leave the house."

Akanksha would shoot for all the nine days of Navratri in all the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. She believes her enacting of the Goddess brings lots of responsibilities on her shoulder.

Talking about the response the show is getting, Akanksha added, “we are getting great reviews. People are liking it.”

Well, in the times we are, it is pretty refreshing to see the talented actor putting in efforts to glorify the good!