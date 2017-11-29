Akash forced to get head waxed, yet remains firm to complete the task

EndemolShine's Bigg Boss 11 is filled with twists and turns. The show is making lots of headlines for all the wrong reasons. This week’s luxury budget task has turned the whole house into a battlefield. The contestants are doing everything to win the task. The house is divided into two teams, one featuring Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi, whereas another team features Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra.

In the episode that was aired last night, Hina and her team tortured Shilpa, Hiten, Bandgi, and Puneesh. But, tonight the tables have turned, as Shilpa and her group are going all out to avenge themselves on Hina and her group. Their revenge will make the task even more intense, as torture goes one level up.

In tonight episode, Shilpa, Bandgi, Hiten, and Puneesh will stop at nothing in order to win the task. They will be making Akash Dadlani's life a living hell. Akash will be seen in a very piteous condition in tonight’s episode.

In the promo video released by the makers, Shilpa Shinde and Bandgi Kalra can be seen waxing his head and some areas around his face. Shilpa even forced garlic down his throat when he was clearly uncomfortable eating it, that made his condition even worse because he is allergic to the same. Tonight’s episode is going to be very painful for him.

Shilpa can be seen rubbing garlic on his face and force him to eat it. When sanchalaks Vikas and Priyank tried to stop them, they started to argue with him. They were miffed with the fact that Hina and his team rubbed chilly powder on their face

However, amidst all of this, what came out as a sheer surprise is that Akash looked pretty determined to complete the task.

After tonight's episode, every viewer will be seeing Akash in a different light. He is not the weakling and the laughing stock is made out to be.

But at the same time TellyChakkar is left to wonder, what will happen to that poor man once the task is done?

Take a look at the sneak peak here :