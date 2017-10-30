Akash instigates Priyank yet again on Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and Akash Dadlani are always at loggerheads right from day one. Vikas and Priyank’s personal relationshoip has always been questioned and brought into the limelight by Akash. However, it was when Akash did it a bit too much that Priyank lost control and thrashed Akash real. Ater this incident Salman did not take much time to evict the former out of the house.

But the fans of Proiyank were left disheartened and wanted him back on the show. And so the makers did not have much choice but to bring him back as a wild card entry.

But the war between Priyank and Akash is not ending so soon. The two will get into another fight but this time things are sure to tickle your funny bone. In tonight’s episode, you will see how Akash Dadlani suddenly starts shouting loudly to exasperate Priyank Sharma. He will try his best to instigate him by by hinting at the Weekend Ka vaar episode when Priyank started crying after Salman slammed him left right and centre for bringing Arshi Khan’s controversies in the show.

The contestants too get piqued with Akash’s behaviour. Vikas and Benafsha start shouting at him. All of them will look like hooligans trying to shout out at each other in order to prove a point.