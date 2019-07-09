Akhilesh's search for Naira begins and Kartik is unaware in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new twist and drama.



Kartik said his final goodbye to Kairav and leaves with a heavy heart while here Akhilesh is in Goa.



Akhilesh had come for some business work and had an incidence of seeing Naira, Akhilesh is shocked.



Akhilesh is shocked to know that Naira is still alive, Akhilesh meets Kartik but doesn't tell anything to him.



Akhilesh knows that he himself is not sure as it was Naira and thus cannot tell Kartik about it as he will be much affected.



While Akhilesh decides to himself find Naira and the truth so that he can tell everything to Kartik if his doubt of Naira being alive is true.