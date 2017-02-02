Akhlaque Khan to play the fourth lead in Life OK’s next

Tellychakkar.com has been diligently reporting about Rajan Shahi’s action packed revenge thriller for Life OK.

Creatively helmed (show runner) by Pearl Grey, the drama will be about four childhood friends. As reported by us, Mohit Malik, Arhaan Behll and Abhishek Rawat will play the leads.

Now, we have been informed that talented and dashing actor Akhlaque Khan has been roped in to play the fourth lead.

Interestingly, Abhishek and Akhlaque who starred together in Bawre are best of friends. And we are already excited to see their camaraderie sizzle up the screen again.

Akhlaque, post Bawre also entertained us with his roles in 2025: Jaane Kya Hoga and Hum Ko Tum Se Ho Gaya Hai Pyar Kya Kare.

Also, we have exclusive information that the series is based on a popular 2012 Turkish drama Suskunlar, and has been also adapted for American TV in 2016, where it aired with the title Game of Silence.

Coming to the Life OK adaptation, the show will be based in Allahabad and will project the story of four kids who will get involved in an accident and send to reform home. Years back, they will return home, and what lies ahead will be a gripping tale for us to see.

