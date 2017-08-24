It’s always good to keep exploring!!!

The good looking and talented actor Akhlaque Khan is not behind in exploring his skills along with acting.

The actor is set to come up with a short film which is co-produced, written and directed by him.

Akhlaque, who was last seen in Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein on Star Plus, is co-producing a short film titled ‘Kissss’ with Shah Nawaz Khan who is actor Kader Khan’s son. The film will be produced under the banner of ‘Khansome Films.’

Akhlaque told TellyChakkar.com, it was a scintillating experience. Quipped he, “It has been a thrilling experience and I learnt a lot while shooting. My friend Shah gave a positive nod to the script when I narrated it to him, almost immediately. We started shooting within a month. The idea of the story originated in my mind from the current trend of Indian Television.”

“I cannot reveal much about the short film as of now as it will spoil the fun,” he added.

The genre of the film is what intrigued me, he revealed, “The first thing that caught my attention is the genre of the film. I am an ophidiophobic and I get Goosebumps even when I hear the word ‘Snake.’ So I can relate with phobias. I have seen many phobia based films but in our short film, we are showing televisophobia which is not yet explored. Our short film ‘Kissss’ deals about the Phobia but with a twist.”

