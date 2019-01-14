Akriti Sharma aka Kullfi and Mohit Malik aka Sikandar’s lovely wish for Lohri

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most loved shows on television and is doing exceptionally well when it comes to TRP ratings.



One of the key reasons the show is doing so well is because of the chemistry the lead actors share with one another. Mohit and Akriti have a very special bond off screen, and we have seen a lot of sweet posts of the two.



Mohit recently shared a post of the two wishing their fans and well-wishers a happy Lohri, and the video is filled with lots of cuteness and love.



The chemistry that Akriti and Mohit share off screen shows on screen, and their performances touch the viewers of the show.