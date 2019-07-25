News

Akshat to give all his property to Guddan and leave the house in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Shoonya Square) has been winning hearts and charts. The series revolves around Guddan, who marries a widower in his forties and becomes India's youngest mother-in-law to three daughters-in-law. When this couple actually begins to fall in love, the man's first wife comes back and creates trouble for them.

The show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its storyline and outstanding performances of the actors.

Now, in the upcoming track, Akshat (Nishant Malkani) will give all his property to Guddan (Kanika Mann), as her actions have made him believe that she is very money-minded.

He will also take the big decision to moving out of the Jindal house along with Antara (Daljeet Kaur). Meanwhile, Antara is victorious on managing to create trouble between Akshat and Guddan.

We have seen that Antara is in fact the one who is pretending to be in love with Akshat because she wants all his money and property. What will she do next? And will Akshat realize Antara’s true motives?

Tags > Akshat, Guddan, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, track, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh

past seven days