Akshat to give all his property to Guddan and leave the house in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Shoonya Square) has been winning hearts and charts. The series revolves around Guddan, who marries a widower in his forties and becomes India's youngest mother-in-law to three daughters-in-law. When this couple actually begins to fall in love, the man's first wife comes back and creates trouble for them.

The show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its storyline and outstanding performances of the actors.

Now, in the upcoming track, Akshat (Nishant Malkani) will give all his property to Guddan (Kanika Mann), as her actions have made him believe that she is very money-minded.

He will also take the big decision to moving out of the Jindal house along with Antara (Daljeet Kaur). Meanwhile, Antara is victorious on managing to create trouble between Akshat and Guddan.

We have seen that Antara is in fact the one who is pretending to be in love with Akshat because she wants all his money and property. What will she do next? And will Akshat realize Antara’s true motives?