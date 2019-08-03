Akshat to join hands with Guddan to expose Antara in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega (Shoonya Square) has been winning hearts and charts since its launch. The show has managed to keep viewers hooked with its storyline and the outstanding performances of the actors.



Now, in the upcoming track, Antara forces Guddan to marry an old man in a barter deal to leave Akshat and his family alone. She has threatened to harm them if Guddan refuses.



However, Akshat pretends to be the old man and remarries Guddan. Meanwhile, Guddan thinks that she has married the man that Antara chose for her. Further, Antara flips and refuses to keep her end of the bargain.



Later, Akshat reveals the truth to Guddan, leaving her shocked.



Guddan then unveils Antara’s truth to Akshat. The two then join hands and decide to expose Antara.

(Also Read: Dalljiet Kaur to enter Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega)