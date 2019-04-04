Akshat’s life in danger in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Kartik and Naira to initiate wedding of Samarth and Gayu, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.



Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Abir to stop heartbroken Kunal from leaving the house



In the upcoming episode, Kunal is heartbroken because of his mother’s firm decision of getting him married to Mishti. Hence, he decides to leave the house. However, Abir reaches on time and convinces Kunal. Abir manages to calm him down and asks him to stay.



Kundali Bhagya: Monisha arrested for attempting to kill Preeta and Prithvi



In the upcoming episode, Monisha tries to kill Prithvi but fails in her attempt. Hence, she indirectly tries to hurt him by killing Preeta. She goes to attack Preeta. But Srishti reaches on time and hits her with a heavy object. Monisha becomes unconscious and falls on the floor.



Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat’s life in danger



In the upcoming episode, the festive period is over, and it’s time to immerse the idol in the water. Alongside, Guddan gets clues of Akshat’s whereabouts. She is about to reach him, but he is kidnapped by the goons again. They make him unconscious, lock him inside a box, and take it for immersion.



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Kullfi’s Benaam group makes it to next round



In the upcoming episode, Kullfi’s Benaam group receives huge votes via the audience poll, and they are selected for the next round. Kullfi is jubiliant.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira to initiate wedding of Samarth and Gayu



In the upcoming episode, Kartik and Naira along with Rama Dadi and Gayu get into a serious discussion over whether to reveal to all in the family about Gayu’s pregnancy. However, Rama Dadi tells them that they will get them married without the news being leaked.