Actor Akshay Anand's track in the show "Saam Daam Dand Bhed" has come to an end. He says he will miss his journey.

The show also features Bhanu Uday and Sonal Vengurlekar in the lead roles.

"Working the cast was very satisfying and warm. Bhanu has been a wonderful younger brother and our chemistry was so convincing that we actually turned into true brothers. I'm sad that it's my last day with the cast and the show. I will miss this journey will be an understatement what how I feel right now," Akshay said in a statement.

The actor says it has been a "fulfilling experience" for him with the Star Bharat show.

The story of "Saam Daam Dand Bhed" revolves around a family drama, but as the story progresses, Akshay's character becomes a victim of a political ploy and is killed.

Bhanu said of Akshay's exit: "One of the biggest gift for me on 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed' was working with Akshay bhai. While working with him, I realized he is an exceptional human being. He actually made me feel like his younger brother and he has a beautiful presence. My best wishes are with him."

(Source: IANS)