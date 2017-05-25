Akshay Anandd roped in for Life OK’s next

Tellychakkar.com had exclusively written about Shakuntalam Telefilms launching a new show for Life OK, and Bhanu Uday roped in to play the main lead.

We had earlier mentioned about the daily being loosely based on famous American series House of Cards. And now sources inform that the storyline will actually be on lines of Bollywood flick Virasat, that starred Anil Kapoor, Pooja Batra and Tabu.

The political drama has been tentatively named Shatranj, and would star Yeh Vaada Raha fame Sonal Vengurlekar.

We have also learnt that the very talented actor Akshay Anandd has joined the cast and will play a pivotal role.

As per our sources, Akshay will play Bhanu’s uncle, who will be the head of the family, and a decision maker.

We buzzed Akshay but he remained unavailable to comment.

Shatranj is expected to launch from either 3 or 10 July.

