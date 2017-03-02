Akshay Dogra, Aarti Singh on weight loss mission

Actors Akshay Dogra and Aarti Singh, who are currently seen on the show "Waaris", are on a mission to lose weight.



Askhay, who plays Jagan in the &TV show, says the two actors have requested the production team for a makeshift gym.



"I keep making fun of Aarti on how her face looks fat in close-ups and she keeps pulling my leg that I have got a paunch now. So, we mutually decided we need to find a solution to this problem. Hence, we requested the production team and asked them for a makeshift gym. It's still work in progress, Akshay said in a statement.



The actors hope to dedicate their short breaks in between shots to some exercise.



(Source: IANS)