Priya Bhatija
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Jacqueline Fernandez
Salman Khan
Kritika Kamra
Akshay Dogra, Aarti Singh on weight loss mission

By TellychakkarTeam
02 Mar 2017 12:11 PM

Actors Akshay Dogra and Aarti Singh, who are currently seen on the show "Waaris", are on a mission to lose weight.

Askhay, who plays Jagan in the &TV show, says the two actors have requested the production team for a makeshift gym.

"I keep making fun of Aarti on how her face looks fat in close-ups and she keeps pulling my leg that I have got a paunch now. So, we mutually decided we need to find a solution to this problem. Hence, we requested the production team and asked them for a makeshift gym. It's still work in progress, Akshay said in a statement.

The actors hope to dedicate their short breaks in between shots to some exercise.

(Source: IANS)

