As the joyous festivities of Diwali conclude, the celebrations of Bhai Dooj incept. A festival that is about the bonding of love and adoration that exists between a brother and a sister, the latter ceremonise by performing an 'aarti' of the brother by showing him the light of the holy flame as a mark of love and protection from evil forces. The brothers on the other hand, shower their sisters with gifts, goodies, and blessings from their brothers.

Marking this day of celebration, Akshay Dogra looks forward to celebrating this occassion with his sister Ridhi. She is his best friend and he will be gifting her diamond earrings.

An excited Akshay mentions, “Bhai Dooj is a festival which talks about a brother-sister bond and when it comes to us, my sister is a best friend to me. We are those siblings who fight, laugh,cry, have fun just all together. So this year, I am going to gift Ridhi something very different that what I have done in the previous years. I will be gifting her diamond earnings. Because, Ridhi loves dressing up, I feel this will be a perfect gift for her and it would make her really happy.”

Happy Bhai Dooj brothers and sisters!