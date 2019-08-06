Akshay Kumar and team Mission Mangal grace Dance Deewane; Madhuri Dixit shares a photo

MUMBAI: Mission Mangal is one of the much-anticipated films of this year. Akshay Kumar and his team of the film are currently on a promotional spree. They were seen promoting the film on the sets of the dance reality show Dance Deewane. Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media and shared a picture with Akshay.

In the picture, the two stars can be seen smiling as they posed for the lens. The team of the film were all seen having fun on the sets of Dance Deewane along with stunning actress Madhuri Dixit Nene. Akshay came to promote his film with co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen.

Mission Mangal is based on the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha are part of this project. The film will be releasing on 15 August on the eve of Independence Day.