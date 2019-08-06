News

Akshay Kumar and team Mission Mangal grace Dance Deewane; Madhuri Dixit shares a photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Mission Mangal is one of the much-anticipated films of this year. Akshay Kumar and his team of the film are currently on a promotional spree. They were seen promoting the film on the sets of the dance reality show Dance Deewane. Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media and shared a picture with Akshay.

In the picture, the two stars can be seen smiling as they posed for the lens. The team of the film were all seen having fun on the sets of Dance Deewane along with stunning actress Madhuri Dixit Nene. Akshay came to promote his film with co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen.

Take a look below.

Mission Mangal is based on the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha are part of this project. The film will be releasing on 15 August on the eve of Independence Day. 

Tags > Akshay Kumar, Mission Mangal, Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance

Pictures from the set of Dance India Dance
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Aalesha
Aalesha

past seven days