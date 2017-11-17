Hot Downloads

Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Sana Khan
Sana Khan

guess who
Roli!
guess more Click Here

quickie
Ashi Singh

I would love to go on a Quickie date with Parth Samthaan: Ashi Singh

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who do you think will get evicted in Bigg Boss this week?

Sapna Choudhary, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you support Priyank's decision to go bald in Bigg Boss 11?

Do you support Priyank's decision to go bald in Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Akshay Kumar's tip to an aspiring actor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Nov 2017 11:16 AM

Actor, Akshay Kumar gave a suggestion to an aspiring actor while shooting for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (Star Plus).

Before commencing the shoot, Akshay interacted with the audience and it is at there that he met a fan who was a waiter by profession and aspires to be an actor. 

 

He reminded Akshay of his struggling days. The actor told the young man, "Always keep your goals in front of you. When I was a waiter back in Bangkok, I used to keep a picture of actress, Sridevi and actors, Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan in front of me while working."

"I knew I always wanted to become an actor and this helped me work in the direction of achieving my dream. Today, I can proudly say that I have worked with all three of them in some way or the other." 

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Akshay Kumar, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Star Plus, Sridevi, Sylvester Stallone, Jackie Chan, Achieving My Dream,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top