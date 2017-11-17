Akshay Kumar's tip to an aspiring actor

Actor, Akshay Kumar gave a suggestion to an aspiring actor while shooting for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (Star Plus).

Before commencing the shoot, Akshay interacted with the audience and it is at there that he met a fan who was a waiter by profession and aspires to be an actor.

He reminded Akshay of his struggling days. The actor told the young man, "Always keep your goals in front of you. When I was a waiter back in Bangkok, I used to keep a picture of actress, Sridevi and actors, Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan in front of me while working."

"I knew I always wanted to become an actor and this helped me work in the direction of achieving my dream. Today, I can proudly say that I have worked with all three of them in some way or the other."

(Source: IANS)