Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Akshay Mhatre’s father messages and appreciates his act in Piyaa Albela

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2018 06:28 PM

Mumbai: Zee TV’s popular fiction drama Piyaa Albela has been capturing the audience’s hearts with its intriguing storyline and magical performances.

Recently, viewers witnessed a major revelation, where Naren (Akshay Mhatre) comes face to face with the reality that he is not Supriya’s (Jyoti Gauba) but Chandrika’s (Jaya Binju) son.

As a result, Naren experiences an emotional turmoil as he gets flashes of  his childhood flashes and goes completely numb. The truth about Chandrika being his mother shatters Naren completely.

What do you think about Piyaa Albela?

Moreover, shooting this entire sequence impacted Akshay a lot and he considers it as one of toughest sequences of his life. Speaking about it, he shared, “There are various reasons why I consider this one of my best performances. As Akshay, I knew about the major revelation, but my character Naren didn’t know about this. I was always thinking about how Naren would  react and how would the audience expect him to react when he comes face to face with the reality. I was looking forward to this moment, since the past two months. Moreover, my father messaged me and appreciated my performance and that was extremely special for me.”

Akshay Mhatre’s scintillating performance took the entertainment quotient a notch higher and added a layer of finesse to the beautiful sequence.

Tags > Zee TV, Piyaa Albela, Akshay Mhatre, Jyoti Gauba, Jaya Binju,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Popular celebs who opted for surrogacy

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Lauren Gottlieb
Lauren Gottlieb
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days