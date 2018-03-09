Home > Tv > Tv News
Akshay Mhatre SALUTES co-star Sheen Dass

09 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Yesterday happened to be the very special day for all ladies as it was Women’s Day. The social media platforms were flooded with wishes and people thanked their special women in their life.

Piyaa Albela actor Akshay Mhatre, who is climbing the ladder of success with his acting prowess, saluted his co-star Sheen Dass on Women’s Day.

The actor shared a video where he spoke in brief about Sheen and her journey from her hometown Kashmir to bagging Piyaa Albela. Akshay praised Sheen’s dedication, patience and hard work that she went through to reach this stage of her life.

Watch this entire video of Akshay praising and saluting his co-star Sheen.

Isn't that impressive?

