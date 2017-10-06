Actor Akshay Mhatre says he wants to get a tattoo, but he has many apprehensions about it.

"I always wanted to get a tattoo for myself but had many apprehensions. There have been times when I have walked into a tattoo studio and come out without getting inked," Akshay said in a statement.

The actor is happy he got to have a temporary tattoo for his character in Zee TV's show "Piyaa Albela". Akshay's character Naren sports a cool tattoo on his neck.

Talking about it, he said: "I am elated that I finally got a chance to get a temporary tattoo for Naren's character and my wish of getting inked has finally come true. Well, almost!"

(Source: IANS)