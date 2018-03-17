Akshay’s qualities and Tiger’s physical strength – Ayaan’s dream goals

Mumbai: Ayaan Zubair Rahmani, who portrays Chandrasekhar’s childhood in Star Bharat’s Chandrashekar, says that he wants to become a stunt master like Tiger Shroff and as fit as Akshay Kumar.

The eight year old kid, who started off his career in his early childhood, feels playing roles like these will help him reach closer to his goals.

Ayaan says, “I want to inherit acting qualities of Akshay Kumar and physical strength like Tiger Shroff. I have always loved watching movies of Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar. They are genuinely super energetic and inspire me to become like them too.”

“The role of Chandrashekar is the closest to my heart as it inspires me to be strong, fit and give the best of my performance on screen,” he added.

Way to go, Ayaan!