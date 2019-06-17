Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga:What made Yasmine turn into a Parrot?

MUMBAI: The magical fantasy show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga on Sony SAB is about to take a surprising turn of events. The show has its audience glued to their TV sets with its thrilling storyline, is now set to bring a jaw – dropping twist.



The viewers will soon witness the alliance between Yasmine (Avneet Kaur) and evil Zafar (Aamir Dalvi) following their engagement in the upcoming episodes. Yasmine expresses her desire to rule the kingdom as its Sultana after her marriage with Zafar, but it won’t be an easy journey for her. To satisfy his sinful thirst for power, Zafar devises a plan with Ginoo (Raashul Tandon) to get Yasmine out of his way and be the only powerful ruler of the magical kingdom. While Ali (Siddharth Nigam) and his new Genie friends are still on their way to the city, Ginoo with his malicious intentions and his new found loyalty to Zafar, will turn Shehzaadi Yasmine into a parrot!



What will happen to Yasmine now? Will Ali reach the city in time to save her or will Zafar and his sinful ways triumph over Yasmine’s good intentions?



Avneet Kaur, essaying the role of Yasmine, “I was surprised after learning about Yasmine’s transition into a parrot. As unusual as it may sound but it’ll be really entertaining for the viewers to witness this incident. As an actor it is interesting for me to be a part of such a transition. It’s definitely a very exciting twist. This new season has exciting twists, characters and storyline in store for our lovely audience and I’d like to thank them for immense love and support they have given us all along.”