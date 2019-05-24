News

Aladdin's character to end; Siddharth Nigam to exit SAB TV’s Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
24 May 2019 10:29 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

SAB TV’s show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has been appreciated by viewers.

Aladdin and Yasmine, played by Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur respectively, have a massive fan following.

According to our sources, the show will soon see a revamp, with many changes in the storyline.

One of the major and unexpected twists is that the character of Aladdin will no longer be a part of the show.

As per our sources, Siddharth will probably exit the show.

Siddharth's mother Mrs Vibha Nigam said, 'It is still not clear if Siddharth will continue being a part of the show or not. However, the character of Aladdin is sure to not be seen in the upcoming episodes.'

We hope that the production house and channel come to a decision that is best for the show.

We promise to be back with other updates on the same.

past seven days