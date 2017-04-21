Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

quickie
Aly Goni

Aly Goni is my 2 am friend: Krishna Mukherjee

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?

Who is the wickedest 'badass' on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?

Red hot: Who looks the most sizzling?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Alan Kapoor in Colors’ Savitri Devi College and Hospital

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2017 05:37 PM

Drama will pump up high with the arrival of Colors’ Savitri Devi College and Hospital.

The Rashmi Sharma Productions’ upcoming medical venture will have veteran actors Mohan Kapur and Shilpa Shirodkar playing pivotal roles.

Also, popular Marathi actress Swarda, Calendar Boys fame Vikram Sakhalkar, Varun Kapoor will play the lead roles while Bani fame Neha Bagga, Sharan Kaur and Kishwer Merchatt will also be part of the show.

Now, we have been informed that good looking and charming Alan Kapoor will play one of the main characters in the drama.

The actor, last seen in Sasural Simar Ka played the lead in Rashmi Sharma’ Piya Basanti for Sony Pal.

Shared a source, “Though not one of the doctors, Alan will have a very important role to play in the drama. The team will begin shoot soon.”

As already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Nausheen Ali Sardar is in prime contention to play the titular role of Savitri Devi.

We called Alan but he did not want to talk about the matter.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates from the world of TV and Bollywood.

Tags > Colors, Savitri Devi College and Hospital, Vikram Sakhalkar, Varun Kapoor, Neha Bagga, Sharan Kaur, Kishwer Merchatt,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top