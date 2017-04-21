Alan Kapoor in Colors’ Savitri Devi College and Hospital

Drama will pump up high with the arrival of Colors’ Savitri Devi College and Hospital.

The Rashmi Sharma Productions’ upcoming medical venture will have veteran actors Mohan Kapur and Shilpa Shirodkar playing pivotal roles.

Also, popular Marathi actress Swarda, Calendar Boys fame Vikram Sakhalkar, Varun Kapoor will play the lead roles while Bani fame Neha Bagga, Sharan Kaur and Kishwer Merchatt will also be part of the show.

Now, we have been informed that good looking and charming Alan Kapoor will play one of the main characters in the drama.

The actor, last seen in Sasural Simar Ka played the lead in Rashmi Sharma’ Piya Basanti for Sony Pal.

Shared a source, “Though not one of the doctors, Alan will have a very important role to play in the drama. The team will begin shoot soon.”

As already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Nausheen Ali Sardar is in prime contention to play the titular role of Savitri Devi.

We called Alan but he did not want to talk about the matter.

