Hot Downloads

Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar

poll

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Aleeza Khan bids adieu to Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2017 12:21 PM

Aleeza Khan aka Laila will bid adieu in the most dramatic way from Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorogins and Invictus T Mediaworks).

We have always seen the cruel side of Laila, and it will be no different this time too.

Laila will make a plan to take Naina (Eisha Singh) to a crocodile pond with the idea of throwing Naina to the crocodiles to have a feast!!

However, a high-voltage sequence will actually see the opposite of it!! While Naina will be saved by Raja (Sarrtaj Gill), Laila will herself be dragged into water by crocodiles.

This way, Laila’s character will meet with an end with her death!!

Confirming her exit from the show, Aleeza posted a cute message on Instagram..

Gear up for this major development in Ek Tha Raja. And for Aleeza, all the very best!!  

Tags > Aleeza Khan, bids adieu, Zee TV, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Eisha Singh, exit, Laila,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top