Aleeza Khan bids adieu to Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja

Aleeza Khan aka Laila will bid adieu in the most dramatic way from Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani (Sphereorogins and Invictus T Mediaworks).

We have always seen the cruel side of Laila, and it will be no different this time too.

Laila will make a plan to take Naina (Eisha Singh) to a crocodile pond with the idea of throwing Naina to the crocodiles to have a feast!!

However, a high-voltage sequence will actually see the opposite of it!! While Naina will be saved by Raja (Sarrtaj Gill), Laila will herself be dragged into water by crocodiles.

This way, Laila’s character will meet with an end with her death!!

Confirming her exit from the show, Aleeza posted a cute message on Instagram..

Gear up for this major development in Ek Tha Raja. And for Aleeza, all the very best!!