Ali Asgar to star in 'Trideviyaan'

Actor Ali Asgar will be seen in "Trideviyaan" in the role of a criminal disguised as an Adivasi woman.



He is staying with the Adivasi tribe to avoid being caught by the police, read a statement from Sony SAB.



"The character which I am playing in 'Trideviyaan' is totally different from the previous characters I have played in the past," Ali said.



He added: "This is a cameo role and I am playing the character of a criminal who is wanted by the police... It will be interesting for the viewers to catch me donning the look of an Adivasi woman and I am very sure they will love my new character."

(Source: IANS)