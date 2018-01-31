Ali Merchant openly talks about the two loves of his life

Mumbai, 31, January 2018: “True art is characterized by irresistible urge in the creative artist." Indeed! Who could be better examples of true creativity and talent than our very own television celebrities. The entertainment industry is inundated with talents from varied fields and backgrounds who have not only mastered their acting skills but have also gained proficiency in their second passion.

One such multi-talented TV personality is Ali Merchant of the Colors’ Bigg Boss 4 fame, who married actress Sana Khan on the reality show and consequently divorced her post the show.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Ali Merchant candidly speaks about his current acting endeavours and music projects.

Ali made a comeback in ‘I Love Us’ (Footlooze Productions) a digital series on lesbian romance drama that explores the depths of sexual orientations. The actor is seen playing a role of an army officer who has suffered an intense loss in life and has fallen in love with a bi-sexual girl.

On being asked more about the role and his thoughts on bisexuality and homosexuality, Ali shares, “I believe in live and let live policy and strongly feel that no one can decide anyone’s point of view; your point of view is yours not anyone else's.”

While he continues to pursue his acting ventures, Ali has successfully delved into the music and party scene. The DJ bug has bitten him hard and it looks like, he has finally found his calling.

The actor is in love with what he does and works almost round the clock. Ali did about 110 gigs in 2017. He shares that he primarily focused on his musical gigs for most of last year. He adds “I wasn’t getting any role that could appeal to me and I was waiting for the right role to come.” He isn't in a hurry to bag more acting projects as he is enjoying every bit of his musical performances.

Courtesy the nature of his work, Ali has traveled and explored nearly 60 countries across the globe. When asked about how his lady love, Anam Merchant, manages with such hectic work schedules and his workaholic nature, the actor says “I am blessed to have her in my life as she understands me as no one can.”

He further adds, "When you are playing or performing a gig its quite common that one would feel insecure about their partner, but Anam is understanding and supportive to what I do and wants to see me reach heights in life and achieve my goals.”

While Ali is flying high with his career as a DJ, he says he is equally passionate about acting. “I am handling both, my passion for music and love for acting. I won't leave either of the two," he concludes.

TellyChakkar wishes Ali Merchant all the very best for his promising career as a DJ and hopes he continues to spread love through his music!