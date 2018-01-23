Home > Tv > Tv News
Ali Raza Namdar to play a mystical character in Tenali Rama

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
23 Jan 2018 02:13 PM

SAB TVâ€™s Tenali Rama has been experimenting with its tracks quite often. The writers are coming up with some funny and quirky tracks that are successful in engaging the attention of the audience.

TellyChakkar earlier reported about the jungle track and followed by which another interesting track is in the pipeline. According to the upcoming episodes, a sequence around the love and admiration of language would be introduced. Not much is known about the track, however, as per our information, it will revolve around Tenali (Krishna Bhardwaj) teaching the importance of mother tongue to the viewers.

For this track, a new character will also be introduced in the storyline. The experienced actor, Ali Raza Namdar will be entering the show for a brief period. His character will be named Gupt who will be an expert in the language. Aliâ€™s character will be mystical and intriguing. We couldnâ€™t get in touch with the actor to know more about his character.

The actor has started shooting for the comedy-drama today itself. The track will be aired on television by next week. The series is produced by Contileo Productions and features Krishna Bhardwaj, Priyamvada Kant, Manav Gohil, Pankaj Berry Sohit Soni, Nimesh Vakharia in the cast.

Meanwhile, keep reading TellyChakkar, since so much happened while you were reading this piece of news. Stay tuned for all the latest happenings in telly world.Â 

Tags > SAB TV, Tenali Rama, Contileo Productions, Krishna Bhardwaj, Priyamvada Kant, Manav Gohil, Pankaj Berry Sohit Soni, Nimesh Vakharia,

