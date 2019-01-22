Alia in huge dilemma after she meets Yug in Ye Hai Mohabbatein

The ongoing track of Ye Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama. Raman has finally managed to save Ishita, and the family is happy to see her back.

In the upcoming episode, Alia and Rohan become friends once again and decide to start over.

Now, after Alia has finally taken a decision to begin a new life, unfortunately, her past comes in front of her as she meets Yug.

She is shocked to see him.

Alia is a dilemma whether it is Yug or Adi and is unable to understand anything.

It will be interesting to see Alia does. Will her past haunt her present?