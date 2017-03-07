Hot Downloads

News

Alka Yagnik goes gaga over ‘The Voice India' contestant

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2017 06:18 PM

Singer Alka Yagnik, who will next be seen alongside Kumar Sanu as a guest in popular TV show "The Voice India Season 2", got happy at the performance of Akola-based Rasika Borkar.

Rasika is a fan of Yagnik and she was surprised to see her idol on the show as part of the semi-finale episode.

"This platform gives us an opportunity to meet such aspiring singers and it's amazing. I am really grateful to ‘The Voice India' for giving us such opportunities. I loved Rasika's performance and I wish her all the best for her future," Yagnik said in a statement.

The episode of "The Voice India Season 2" featuring Sanu and Yagnik will be aired on Saturday on &TV.

(Source: IANS)

