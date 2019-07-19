Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu come together FIRST time for THIS project

MUMBAI: Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu are big names in the world of music. Their contribution in the entertainment industry is huge. They are respected for their singing talent and are an inspiration to many aspiring singer. Now, the three are coming together for a project.



Yes, for the first time on Indian television, Sony Entertainment Television will be bringing legendary singers from the Bollywood music industry on the same stage. The channels latest offering, Superstar Singer, the kids singing reality show is excited to bring together Bollywood’s esteemed singers Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan on the stage of the show. Out of the judges, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya, it is Alka Yagnik who has closely worked with the iconic veteran singers; Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan. Together, they have sung memorable songs like, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Dil Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se and many more.



However, it is the first time on a show like Superstar Singer that the three iconic personalities will come together and create magic.



An elated Alka Yagnik said in a statement to the media, “It is a very special moment, the extraordinary artists and very dear friends of mine will get to see the magic of these young talents. I am delighted to share the stage with Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan, it will be a fun run down the memory land and be a part of something together.”