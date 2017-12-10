All my finances are down the drain, I am badly in need of work, says Jaya Bhattacharya

Jaya Bhattacharya, last seen in Thapki Pyaar Ki (Colors) has always been a busy actor. Right from her Kyunki...days, Jaya has done a plethora of television serials and movies. She is a commended face on both the mediums TV and films.

However, the actress is going through a rough phase in her life as she is close to being bankrupt and is out of work.

What makes us say this?

Well, Jaya’s parents planned to leave for a trip to Lucknow some months back and she assigned a house renovation contract to the interior developers. All was smooth until her mother suddenly fell ill and was diagnosed with problems related to her heart. Her mother, 79 is being monitored for an irregular ECG and is in the ICU currently.

Jaya averred, “My mother has been admitted from 26 November. I am in a deep fix as all my finances are down the drain. Due to a renovation contract for my house, I am currently put up at my rakhi brother’s place. Though there is a lot of liberty in taking decisions and doing things, I don’t have anybody whom I can depend on or whose shoulder I can cry on. I am a strong woman and I have never given up. I will never. But I am in a terrible fix and badly in need of work. “

Jaya, TellyChakkar hopes all your problems are solved at the earliest. We wish your mother a speedy recovery.