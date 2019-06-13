News

All is not well with Erica Fernandes

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jun 2019 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most famous and loved actresses on television currently. She is ruling the television screens these days with her performance as Prerna, and she is receiving a lot of appreciation for the same. The gorgeous actress has a massive fan following.

We all know that an actor's schedule is very tight and that there is a lot of hard work that goes into being one, including shooting for long hours and in difficult climatic conditions. This can take a toll on their health.

Something similar has happened to Erica. She has fallen sick on a holiday, and the actress just doesn’t like the feeling. She shared a post of her sleeping and said that she is not keeping well.

We wish the hard-working lass a speedy recovery.

Check out the post here.

