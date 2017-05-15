All’s well in my marriage: Muskaan Mihani refutes divorce news

"Everything is fine", assured TV actress Muskaan Mihani to Tellychakkar.com, reacting on her divorce news.

Yesterday (14 May), the world woke up to a news piece on a gossip portal stating that Muskaan was facing a tough time in her marriage.

The article mentioned that the talented thespian, who is wedded to business man named Tushal Sobhani, is apparently being harassed, and abused. The actress, as per the news has now moved out of her marital house along with her young baby Mannat.

The report also stated that Muskaan had even sent a legal notice to Tushal on charges of harassment, and he is yet to respond.

Wanting to get a clearer picture, like a responsible media professional we called up Muskaan, who seemed disturbed by the story.

"I am known for my good work, and have never been dragged in any controversies; this is so disturbing. I have earned respect in this industry through sheer hard work and have always avoided bringing my personal life in public. I was shocked reading the news as I wasn't even unaware. They did not even care calling me before putting it up. I understand they wanted scoop but one should show some humanity also. Talking about my married life, everything is fine and we are really happy. Such stories only create differences."

Muskaan and Tushal got married in September 2013, and were blessed with a baby girl in 2015. The actress recently made her comeback on small screen with SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho.