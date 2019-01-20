All the actors who have been associated with Yeh Rishta have contributed their bit: Rajan Shahi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar got in touch with super producer Rajan Shahi and got a few of our questions answered.

How has the 10-year journey with Yeh Rishta been?

It was an enriching one. It’s been a great journey for all of us who are associated with the show. A lot of people are connected with the show since its inception and continue to be a part of it with the same energy levels and enthusiasm. It has been a fruitful journey for everyone connected to the show. I would like to thank every department who worked endlessly to make a show like Yeh Rishta.

How have you planned your 2019?

Hopefully, it will be a good year. Hoping that we will keep up the hard work and enthusiasm to put in the best for Yeh Rishta. The year will unfold other projects, but there is no point talking about projects before they materialize.

Tell us about your new show Baavle Utaavle for SAB TV.

I would only like to talk about upcoming projects once the promos hit the TV screens. I am very low profile about talking about them before the official announcement is made by the channel, as in this era of television, many shows are made but are not aired on TV. Will surely talk about them after things materialize.

What do you think is more important, a popular actor or good script?

I think a combination of both. A proper script is obviously the main foundation and backbone of any show, but a good cast and actors who can make the characters convincing and can do justice to the script are also important. It’s a fine mixture of both. A good actor without a good script cannot work, but a good script can package a not-so-good actor well. Having said that, I believe good actors are also a very important part of any show.

Anything on the digital space?

Nothing as yet.

How do you cope up with actors quitting the show?

Shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai require a long-term commitment, and in the meantime, some actors feel like knocking off the show for other opportunities. I have no qualms about that. All the actors who have been associated with the show have contributed their bit, and I always believe that the show must go on.

Here’s wishing the mega producer a rocking year ahead.