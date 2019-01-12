All well between Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Shetty?

MUMBAI: It seems things are now fine between Ekta Kapoor and Rohit Shetty, as the former herself has congratulated the latter after the success of his latest release Simmba.

As film buffs would know, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba has done wonders at the box office, and many celebrities have congratulated its maker, Rohit Shetty.

Considering the fact that Ekta and Rohit had a fallout in the past, the former’s congratulatory message came as a surprise.

For the uninitiated, both the filmmakers had a big fallout in 2013 when their films Chennai Express and Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara were about to clash at the box office. Although the clash did not happen, Ekta's film failed to make a mark, while Rohit’s film went on to taste super success.

After six years, with Ekta’s message that read—‘Saw #Simmba! Loved it! Seen this man I call brother thru all his milestones...from his first Golmaal and his sons birth...had tiffs with him n still loveeee him !! To a man who is lionhearted roar away my loveeeeeee!!! #RohitShetty’ [sic]—it seems both of them have forgotten their past.

We must say all is well that ends well!

Check out Ekta’s post.