All you need to know about Arjun-Maya’s ‘dramatic’ marriage

The new avatar of Jennifer Winget as Maya is already giving us the chills. Her breathtaking and thrilling performance in Sony Entertainment Television’s Beyhadh (Cinevistaas), gives us nightmare.

Loyal viewers are dying to see Maya’s next move and that is keeping them glued to their TV screens.

Marriage

Audience already saw Maya and Arjun (Kushal Tandon) enjoying their pre-wedding rituals. However, none of the rituals were smooth and easy going and all credit goes to Maya’s psycho behaviour.

What’s next...

Maya is ‘mad’ly in love with Arjun and she cannot tolerate anyone between them. The upcoming episode will see Vandana (Swati Shah) learning about Arjun’s bribe to the pandit so that he could lie about Arjun-Maya’s perfect match. Vandana will get furious. The pandit will also tell Vandana that Maya’s love will be dangerous for Arjun, she can even harm him. Vandana will decide to break this marriage. Will she be able to end the relationship?

Murder mystery

On the other hand, Maya will learn that Ashwin (Rajesh Khattar) tried to kill Arjun. Psychotic Maya will decide to end his chapter for getting married to Arjun. She will kill Ashwin. Soon, she will turn into a beautiful bride and sit in the mandap for the marriage rituals. As soon as the ceremony would start, Maya’s mom Jhanvi (Kavita Ghai) will come running to the mandap and inform about Ashwin’s murder.

OMG!

Revenge

We hear that Jhanvi will also learn about Maya being the murderer. And she will decide to make her daughter’s life hell and ruin her relationship with Arjun.

What will happen next? Will Arjun-Maya get married? What will be Maya’s next move?

We did reach out to Jennifer to further learn on the development but the actress remained occupied with her shoot commitments.

Watch this space for more updates.