All you need to know about Colors Bangla’s Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya…

Loyal viewers of Colors Bangla would know that the channel is launching a new show titled Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya and Tellychakkar.com has recently reported about the same.

Now we bring to you more information about the upcoming show.

At a recent set visit of the show, director Gopal Chakroborty, who earlier directed TV soaps like Byomkesh and Premer Phaande, talked about Mahaprabhu Sree Chaitanya, its plot and more...

The director shared, “It’s about the life of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. A massive part of the show will highlight about Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s childhood days. VFX is playing a major part. As per demands of the story, the backdrops of some scenes will constantly change. We are trying to enrich it visually. There is realistic approach in the story but the portrayal would be larger than life.”

Gopal mentioned that some fictitious characters have been added in the story.

He explained, “We have introduced two fictitious characters in the story; they are Udas (Amitava Das) and Bindu (Srijita Mukherjee). Udas is the son of a Brahman and Bindu belongs to backward cast. There will be a love story between the two and Chaitanya will help them. The aim of the introduction of the characters is to throw light on the social condition of that era.”

“Another fictitious character that has been introduced is Kala. He is neither Muslim nor Hindu. He is more like a middle man who has an evil soul and black power. He is a person with negative power. This character has been added to the story to show the clash between good and evil,” he added.

The director also said that music will play a crucial role.

He quipped, “It’s a lyrical based programme so songs like Kirtan will play an important role. Every episode will have two-three songs. A fictitious fakir character is there so reference of folk songs will also be there.”

In this upcoming show, Arijit Choudhury is playing Adwaitacharya, Arindam Chatterjee is playing Jagannath Mishra while Titas Bhowmik will be seen as Sochi Mata. And child actor Ishaan Sadhukhan is playing child Chaitanya.

The shooting of the serial so far has taken place in places like Taki and Chitrayan Studio.

So, gear up for the show.

Produced by Rana Sarkar, it will launch from 1 May, at the 6.30 pm slot.