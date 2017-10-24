Model turned Telegu Actress Gehana Vasisth who has featured in more than 10 films in the south had made a series of allegations against Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan, alleging that she had been faking about everything right from her age to claims of having sex with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has now dropped another bomb.

In a tweet, she claimed that almost all of Arshi Khan's nude images are fake and have been stolen from the internet and then re-edited. "Most of the images are not those of Arshi Khan, but stolen from the internet and then photo-shopped," said Gehana.

Speaking to a news channel in Mumbai on Tuesday, Gehana alleged that Arshi has faked her age, her qualification, and even alleged that she is married to a 50-year-old man.

"Arshi Khan is nearly 33 years old and married. Since I am also from Bhopal, from where Arshi Khan comes from, I can tell you that Arshi Khan is over 32 years old, but she has claimed to be only 27 years of age. She has reduced her age by over 5 years, because I happen to know her from her school days," Gehana claimed.

"She has also faked her educational qualifications while applying for Bigg Boss 11 and I have proof of the same. I wonder how the channel and the makers of Bigg Boss have selected such a contestant who has been faking all her life," Gehana said.

Arshi had come to limelight a few couple of years back after she had claimed that she had s** with Afridi. She had announced it on Twitter. Gehana slammed her saying that Arshi has never even met the cricketer.

"Forget about having sex with Shahid Afridi, Arshi Khan has never met him face to face or even spoken to him on the phone even once in her life time," Gehana said.

Gehana also alleged that Arshi has 10 criminal cases pending against her, four of which are for allegedly insulting the Indian and Pakistan flags by painting those on her nude body.

Gehana has reportedly threatened to reveal all at a press conference in the next few days, saying that she has complete proof of her claims and will reveal them all very soon.

now, let us wait and watch this drama unfold outside the Bigg Boss mansion while Arshi fights for survival inside it.