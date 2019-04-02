Alok Narula’s surprise birthday party

MUMBAI: Alok Narula, who is known for the television show Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, received a sweet birthday special surprise from his friends.

The actor, who is headed for divorce from his actress wife Anshu Malik, was looking at a quiet working birthday. He told Bombay Times that he had no plans of celebrating his birthday this year, as he has been shooting everyday and he is also occupied with his cricket practice as he is part of a celebrity cricket team. So, it is quite difficult for him to take a break from his tight schedule.

But when you have friends how can you expect your special day to be a quiet affair. Yes, his friends surprised him by hosting a birthday bash for him, which was also attended by his industry friends like Jignesh Joshi, Ashish Kapoor, Vipul Gupta, Puneet Sachdeva, and Paras Babbar to name a few.

An elated Anshu further shared with the daily, “I feel working on your birthday is lucky, so I didn’t plan a party. I was really surprised by this sweet gesture of my friends. They put in so much effort to make the day special for me.”