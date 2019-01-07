News

Alok Nath granted anticipatory bail in rape case

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jan 2019 01:30 PM
MUMBAI:  Jan 5 (IANS) Actor Alok Nath was on Saturday granted anticipatory bail by a court here on Saturday in an alleged rape case filed by writer-director Vinta Nanda.

The City Civil and Sessions Court at Dindoshi here heard Alok's plea seeking protection from arrest following an FIR from Nanda, who has claimed he raped her 19 years ago, said official sources.

The victim had lodged the complaint with Oshiwara Police on October 17 last year after Alok hit back by filing a defamation case against her in a Mumbai Magistrate Court.


Alok had denied all the allegations levelled by the victim and lodged the defamation case demanding Re.1 as damages and a written apology from her.

Known for his 'sanskaari' image on the big screen, Alok was expelled from the Cine & TV Artistes Association last year after the rape charges came to the fore.

It was in October that Nanda, who produced "Tara", had shared her ordeal with Alok through a long Facebook post, amid the #MeToo movement wave that hit India.
