Alokk Narula and Priya Marathe roped in for Colors’ Kaun Hai

MUMBAI: Colors’ horror show Kaun Hai? has been presenting stories based on paranormal activities and a few cases inspired by real-life incidents.

The project, which is produced by Contiloe Pictures, has roped in TV actors Priya Marathe of Pavitra Rishta fame and Alokk Narula, who was last seen in Pardes Main Hai Dil Mera, for an upcoming episode.

According to our sources, Alokk and Priya will play a married couple. They shift to a house that is haunted. Alokk’s character does not believe in supernatural activities. However, eerie things start occurring in their lives, leaving his wife disturbed. He becomes helpless and seeks a pandit’s to bring his wife back to normal.

Alokk confirmed being part of the project, while we could not get through Priya for a comment.

The actors have begun shooting, and their episodic will air in the coming days.