Along with Naagin, Ekta Kapoor to produce another supernatural drama on TV

Mumbai: Dedicated, passionate, feisty... we are running short of adjectives to introduce the queen of television- Ekta Kapoor. She is the biggest name in the Indian television and inspiration to a lot of women.

Currently the producer of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Chandrakanta and Kasam under her banner - Balaji Telefilms, Ekta is all set to launch a series of attention-grabbing shows in the likes of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Naagin 3. We also reported about Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s remake on TV.

According to our sources, Ekta is also planning to launch a supernatural drama for Star Plus. The project will be bi-weekly.

Along with having an upper hand at kitchen politics, the producer’s supernatural dramas - Brahmarakshas and both the seasons of Naagin are already a huge hit among the fans and on the TRP charts as well. And churning out another supernatural show will definitely be win-win situation for Ekta and Star Plus.

