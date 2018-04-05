Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Along with Naagin, Ekta Kapoor to produce another supernatural drama on TV

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
05 Apr 2018 02:41 PM

Mumbai: Dedicated, passionate, feisty... we are running short of adjectives to introduce the queen of television- Ekta Kapoor. She is the biggest name in the Indian television and inspiration to a lot of women.

Currently the producer of shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Chandrakanta and Kasam under her banner - Balaji Telefilms, Ekta is all set to launch a series of attention-grabbing shows in the likes of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s spin-off, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Naagin 3. We also reported about Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s remake on TV.

What do you think about Ekta Kapoor?

And yes, the list doesn’t end here!

(Also Read: Ekta Kapoor to bring the iconic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ on TV)

According to our sources, Ekta is also planning to launch a supernatural drama for Star Plus. The project will be bi-weekly.

Along with having an upper hand at kitchen politics, the producer’s supernatural dramas - Brahmarakshas and both the seasons of Naagin are already a huge hit among the fans and on the TRP charts as well. And churning out another supernatural show will definitely be win-win situation for Ekta and Star Plus.

What say?

Tags > Star Plus, Ekta Kapoor, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Chandrakanta, Kasam Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, Naagin 3, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Brahmarakshas,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Salman, Saif, Tabu & others snapped at...

Salman, Saif, Tabu & others snapped at Jodhpur court
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be jailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days