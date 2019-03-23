Along with Rising Star, Aditya Narayan to host THIS show of Colors

MUMBAI: Colors’ Kitchen Champions is a show that has the perfect blend of drama, entertainment, and tadka!



The show has witnessed a rally of stars namely Surbhi Jyoti, Karanvir Bohra, Karishma Tanna, Karan Tacker, Mohit Sehgal, Shakti Arora, and many others engaging in an ultimate cook-off.



The show is hosted by Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Arjun Bijlani. However, Karan Wahi replaced Arjun as a host for two episodes as Arjun had a packed schedule.



Now, we have heard that in the further episodes, if Arjun is busy with shooting, Aditya Narayan will be seen hosting a few episodes of Kitchen Champions.



To get clarity, we contacted Arjun, who shared, 'Yes, some days, some other actors will shoot for Kitchen Champions as I am genuinely busy with my Ishq Mein Marjawan shoots. I myself wish to take out time and shoot for Kitchen Champions but have not been able to. But I will be shooting four episodes in a week, while on the other days, someone else will come on board. I want to tell my fans that I am very much a part of the Kitchen Champions and will soon shoot for the upcoming episodes.'



We tried reaching out to Aditya, but he remained unavailable for comment.



Aditya is currently seen hosting the new season of singing reality show Rising Star on Colors.